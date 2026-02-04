Photo: Center for National Resistance

In the occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, the Russian administration plans to transfer agricultural lands, whose owners left the region due to hostilities and repression, into state ownership. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In Luhansk Oblast, the occupation administration is preparing another scheme for the legalized robbery of local residents.

Under the guise of inventory and food security, the occupiers plan to legally formalize the transfer of "abandoned" agricultural lands into state ownership. This refers to thousands of hectares of land shares whose owners were forced to flee from hostilities, shelling, and repression. In fact, this is about the redistribution of property in favor of the occupation system. People who fled the war are being definitively deprived of their property, turning their forced evacuation into a legal pretext for land seizure. - the post states.

Recall

The Russian Ministry of Defense is expanding its powers, gaining access to citizens' credit histories to combat corruption. This will allow identifying financially vulnerable individuals and using the data to coerce them into signing contracts.