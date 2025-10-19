Russia is preparing an information attack on Ukraine: propaganda spending to increase by 54%
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports that Russia plans to increase propaganda spending by 54% in 2026. This comes against the backdrop of cuts in military spending and funding for state programs, including healthcare.
Russia is escalating its information warfare against Ukraine – the state budget for 2026 will see a record 54% increase in propaganda spending. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, citing a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to the agency, the draft Russian budget for next year envisages a reduction in military spending. At the same time, funds for propaganda will increase by 54%.
This is a record figure, indicating the priorities of the Russian leadership.
This clearly indicates the priorities of the aggressor state: they cannot win on the battlefield, so they are betting primarily on disinformation
"In the modern world, words are also weapons, and this is especially true for diplomacy. That is why strengthening information resilience remains one of Ukraine's priorities for effectively protecting its interests and countering Russian aggression in the information sphere," the agency added.
Recall
The Russian government saved over 207 billion rubles by cutting funding for a number of state programs, including healthcare and the aviation industry. At the same time, spending on government bodies and propaganda significantly increased, particularly on the "Russia in the World" program and state TV channels.
