Russia is preparing an information attack on Ukraine: propaganda spending to increase by 54%

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
06:24 PM • 25789 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
04:40 PM • 15251 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 47743 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 31109 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 33342 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 37672 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 44361 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54115 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47619 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46521 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.7m/s
91%
748mm
Popular news
OnlyFans overtakes Apple and NVIDIA: becomes the world's most profitable company by revenue per employeePhotoOctober 19, 12:15 PM • 18445 views
Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes – French Interior MinistryOctober 19, 12:30 PM • 3792 views
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"PhotoOctober 19, 01:06 PM • 26080 views
Putin will not end the war without getting a part of Ukraine - Trump03:10 PM • 9716 views
Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in SpainPhoto04:07 PM • 3612 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 47743 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 42570 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 123452 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 144735 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 168216 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 37948 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 42741 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 61354 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 61907 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 88654 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Film
Fox News

Russia is preparing an information attack on Ukraine: propaganda spending to increase by 54%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports that Russia plans to increase propaganda spending by 54% in 2026. This comes against the backdrop of cuts in military spending and funding for state programs, including healthcare.

Russia is preparing an information attack on Ukraine: propaganda spending to increase by 54%

Russia is escalating its information warfare against Ukraine – the state budget for 2026 will see a record 54% increase in propaganda spending. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, citing a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the draft Russian budget for next year envisages a reduction in military spending. At the same time, funds for propaganda will increase by 54%.

This is a record figure, indicating the priorities of the Russian leadership.

This clearly indicates the priorities of the aggressor state: they cannot win on the battlefield, so they are betting primarily on disinformation

- stated Andriy Sybiha.

"In the modern world, words are also weapons, and this is especially true for diplomacy. That is why strengthening information resilience remains one of Ukraine's priorities for effectively protecting its interests and countering Russian aggression in the information sphere," the agency added.

Recall

The Russian government saved over 207 billion rubles by cutting funding for a number of state programs, including healthcare and the aviation industry. At the same time, spending on government bodies and propaganda significantly increased, particularly on the "Russia in the World" program and state TV channels.

In Russia, language and literature textbooks will be rewritten "for propaganda"19.10.25, 20:54 • 1578 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsMultimedia
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine