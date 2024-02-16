Russia is going to mobilize 400 thousand people in 2024 - media

Russia is going to send 400 thousand people to the army in 2024 without announcing general mobilization. This was reported by the Financial Times with reference to unnamed Ukrainian officials, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the year, Russia has fired 4 million artillery shells and several hundred tanks. This year, it will recruit another 400,000 men without resorting to full-scale mobilization, Ukrainian officials predict.

Russia is rebuilding its military industry at a speed that many in the West thought impossible.

Although the Russian army is heavily deployed in Ukraine and has suffered huge losses during the two years of conflict, most Western officials expect it to be able to rebuild its forces within five to six years, - the article says.

The publication emphasizes that the West is sounding the alarm because of Russia's belligerent intentions.

Its ground forces in Ukraine have degraded, but its air force and navy are largely intact, and Russia is still a major nuclear power, - the publication quotes an unnamed British official.

Recall

British intelligence reportsthat Russia will increase military spending in 2024, while reducing social security contributions and increasing domestic taxes and debt.