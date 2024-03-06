$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19215 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 64254 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47083 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 220967 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197076 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178731 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222882 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249656 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155488 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russia is forced to keep its ships in the eastern part of the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24878 views

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, most Russian ships were forced to concentrate in the eastern part of the Black Sea, and their presence in Sevastopol was minimized.

Russia is forced to keep its ships in the eastern part of the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

Most of the Russian ships are forced to concentrate in the eastern part of the Black Sea, their presence in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol is minimized, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a briefing , reports a correspondent of UNN.

As of yesterday and today, there are no Russian warships in the Black Sea at all. They are forced to stay in the eastern part of the Black Sea, using the naval base in Novorossiysk, dispersing their ship units between the ports of Sochi and Tuapse. There is also a plan to deploy Russian ships in Abkhazia at the Ochamchire base

- Pletenchuk said.

According to him, there has been no active presence of Russian warships in the Black Sea in recent days, and the presence of Russian ships in Sevastopol has been minimized.

"Sometimes individual ships call at the ports for various reasons, but most of them were forced to deploy to other parts of the Black Sea," said the Ukrainian Navy spokesman.

Recall

Ukraine presented the first Sea Baby maritime drone manufactured by the SBU with the assistance of UNITED24 - "Avdiivka".

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Ukrainian Navy
Security Service of Ukraine
Avdiivka
United24
Black Sea
Ukraine
Sevastopol
