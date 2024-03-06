Russia is forced to keep its ships in the eastern part of the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

Most of the Russian ships are forced to concentrate in the eastern part of the Black Sea, their presence in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol is minimized, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a briefing , reports a correspondent of UNN.

As of yesterday and today, there are no Russian warships in the Black Sea at all. They are forced to stay in the eastern part of the Black Sea, using the naval base in Novorossiysk, dispersing their ship units between the ports of Sochi and Tuapse. There is also a plan to deploy Russian ships in Abkhazia at the Ochamchire base - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, there has been no active presence of Russian warships in the Black Sea in recent days, and the presence of Russian ships in Sevastopol has been minimized.

"Sometimes individual ships call at the ports for various reasons, but most of them were forced to deploy to other parts of the Black Sea," said the Ukrainian Navy spokesman.

