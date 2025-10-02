The Gauleiter of the "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik appealed to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, with a request to facilitate the payment of salaries to miners due to the critical condition of the mines in Luhansk region, most of which have been transferred to Russian companies. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

The Gauleiter of the so-called "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a request to help pay salaries to miners. - the post says.

It is noted that he was pushed to this by the desperate situation in the mines of Luhansk region.

Now many of the Donbas mines have been leased to Russian companies, which promised to invest in mining, but never invested any money, stating that the mines are unprofitable, and the only thing that can be done is to mothball or liquidate production. - reported the CCD.

The situation in Russia's own coal industry is also approaching catastrophic. Due to sanctions and loss of sales markets, Russian mines are stopping production, miners are being laid off or are not receiving salaries en masse. Under such conditions, no one in Russia sees any point in investing in mining in the occupied territories.

Recall

The Russian government expects a budget deficit of $68 billion by the end of 2025, almost double previous forecasts. This is due to a reduction in oil and gas revenues and high war expenditures.

Their economy is going to hell, and they are bombing everything - Trump about Russia