October 1, 05:49 PM • 16012 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
October 1, 05:21 PM • 23073 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
October 1, 03:19 PM • 32237 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
October 1, 02:16 PM • 24787 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
October 1, 12:21 PM • 42098 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 24634 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22515 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54650 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41514 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32588 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Russia is destroying the coal industry in the temporarily occupied territories: the Gauleiter of the "LPR" begs Putin for miners' salaries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

The Gauleiter of the "LPR", Leonid Pasechnik, appealed to Putin with a request to facilitate the payment of salaries to miners in Luhansk region. The mines, transferred to Russian companies, have been declared unprofitable, and the situation in Russia's coal industry is also critical.

The Gauleiter of the "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik appealed to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, with a request to facilitate the payment of salaries to miners due to the critical condition of the mines in Luhansk region, most of which have been transferred to Russian companies. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

The Gauleiter of the so-called "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a request to help pay salaries to miners.

- the post says.

It is noted that he was pushed to this by the desperate situation in the mines of Luhansk region.

Now many of the Donbas mines have been leased to Russian companies, which promised to invest in mining, but never invested any money, stating that the mines are unprofitable, and the only thing that can be done is to mothball or liquidate production.

- reported the CCD.

The situation in Russia's own coal industry is also approaching catastrophic. Due to sanctions and loss of sales markets, Russian mines are stopping production, miners are being laid off or are not receiving salaries en masse. Under such conditions, no one in Russia sees any point in investing in mining in the occupied territories.

The Russian government expects a budget deficit of $68 billion by the end of 2025, almost double previous forecasts. This is due to a reduction in oil and gas revenues and high war expenditures.

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineEconomy
Vladimir Putin
Luhansk Oblast