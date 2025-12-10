Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UN

Russia shows no intention of achieving peace in Ukraine, instead intensifying its attacks on civilian targets. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the European Union, Stavros Lambrinidis, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia continues to wage an aggressive war with increasing intensity, showing no signs of a serious desire for peace.

Russia is escalating its attacks, cynically destroying energy infrastructure as winter approaches, and striking civilians: women, children, humanitarian workers. - said the diplomat.

He emphasized that "those who seek peace do not act this way."

These are the actions of an aggressor, determined to colonize an independent UN member by force. - Lambrinidis emphasized.

He added that the EU will continue its diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, together with the US and other partners, and called on the UN Security Council to exert maximum pressure on "the only state that openly violates" UN Resolution No. 2774, which calls for an immediate establishment of peace in Ukraine.

Recall

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk stated that Ukraine is not a bazaar to trade its own sovereignty and territories, adding that Moscow will get "a hole from a bagel" instead of Ukraine's capitulation.

Russia will achieve the goals of the "SVO" in any case, the only question is how - Nebenzya at the UN