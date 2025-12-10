$42.070.01
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 16179 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 31079 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 19930 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 15077 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 35957 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 31270 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 24376 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 29790 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 54708 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UN

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

EU Permanent Representative Stavros Lambrinidis stated that Russia is escalating its attacks on Ukraine, destroying infrastructure and targeting civilians. He emphasized that the aggressor shows no desire for peace, and the EU will continue its diplomatic efforts.

Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UN

Russia shows no intention of achieving peace in Ukraine, instead intensifying its attacks on civilian targets. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the European Union, Stavros Lambrinidis, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia continues to wage an aggressive war with increasing intensity, showing no signs of a serious desire for peace.

Russia is escalating its attacks, cynically destroying energy infrastructure as winter approaches, and striking civilians: women, children, humanitarian workers.

- said the diplomat.

He emphasized that "those who seek peace do not act this way."

These are the actions of an aggressor, determined to colonize an independent UN member by force.

- Lambrinidis emphasized.

He added that the EU will continue its diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, together with the US and other partners, and called on the UN Security Council to exert maximum pressure on "the only state that openly violates" UN Resolution No. 2774, which calls for an immediate establishment of peace in Ukraine.

Recall

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk stated that Ukraine is not a bazaar to trade its own sovereignty and territories, adding that Moscow will get "a hole from a bagel" instead of Ukraine's capitulation.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

