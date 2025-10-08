A new stage of tax burden on citizens and businesses is beginning in Russia, designed to cover the budget deficit due to the war. The tax increase will affect everyone and demonstrates the Kremlin's priorities aimed at financing military needs at the expense of social programs. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

According to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, in 2026, the authorities plan to collect an additional 2.3 trillion rubles (approximately $27.4 billion) from the population and businesses.

The main source of revenue is an increase in the VAT rate from 20% to 22%, which will lead to price increases. At the same time, the Kremlin is cutting tax breaks for IT companies and significantly limiting the simplified tax system for small businesses. - the post says.

This indicates that Russia is running out of resources to finance the aggressive war against Ukraine, so the regime is trying to shift this burden onto citizens and businesses.

Next year, the army and security forces will absorb almost 40% of the budget. Since the war remains a priority for the Kremlin, these expenditures remain high. At the same time, social programs are being cut, and the tax burden on the population is growing.

Recall

The Russian tax service is massively sending notifications about the payment of income tax on bank deposits for 2024. This is due to the compensation of financial losses to the budget due to the war against Ukraine.

