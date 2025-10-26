Russia has turned into a totalitarian state with the coming to power of Vladimir Putin - the dictator himself carefully protects his regime from external and internal threats. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Recently, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation brought charges against 22 members of the Anti-War Committee of the Russian Federation, including Mikhail Khodorkovsky, for allegedly preparing a coup d'état, violent seizure of power and overthrow of the constitutional order in the country.

Former United States Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst says that the Russian dictator is paranoid, and Putin himself is looking for enemies to strengthen his regime.

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev in an interview with CNN stated that the strikes of Russian troops on civilian objects, including kindergartens, are accidents.