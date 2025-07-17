Russia has not stopped its offensives: the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation responded to a CNN article

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, refutes information about Russia's alleged intensified summer offensive. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

The Russian Federation has not stopped its offensives; it's time to stop playing these "new offensives" in the information space. The intensity changed, the Russian army was stopped by the Defense Forces, and everything "new" in the media is just the injection of additional reserves into the old. - the message says.

Addition

As CNN previously wrote, Russian troops are preparing for an intensified summer offensive, concentrating 160,000 personnel near the front line. They have made little progress, improving their positions to cut off Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Kupyansk.