Russia has more than 300 camps for holding Ukrainians, access to them is completely closed - Coordination Headquarters

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Russia has more than 300 camps for holding Ukrainians, access to them is completely closed - Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

Russia is holding Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians in 300 locations, including occupied territories and Belarus. No one has access to them, not even the Red Cross.

Russia has more than 300 camps for holding Ukrainians, access to them is completely closed - Coordination Headquarters

Russia has at least 300 places of detention for Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians - both on its territory and in the occupied regions of Ukraine, and even in Belarus.

This was stated by Oleh Hushchyn, representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, at the presentation of the Inferno project, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

Ukraine has 5 camps for prisoners of war and 5 temporary detention facilities. All of them have absolutely free, unimpeded access to all human rights organizations, international institutions of the ICRC, UN, etc. Russia has 300. Including the occupied territories and including the Republic of Belarus. None of them has access to anyone - neither the Red Cross, nor the UN, nor the OSCE, nor just human rights activists,

- said Hushchyn.

The representative of the Coordination Headquarters also noted that the Russian side has even developed special instructions with a list of types of torture and the expected consequences after them.

However, we are observing certain isolated cases, which have not yet become systemic, when the treatment of Ukrainian prisoners and civilians has improved. This does not mean that the Russians have opened the third and fourth Geneva Conventions and started reading. In no case. But at least some improvement in nutrition, just not so often beaten - can be observed in some places of detention from these 300

- added Hushchyn.

Let us remind you

Earlier, an investigation by the Associated Press noted that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in Russian detention facilities. Examinations of the bodies revealed numerous traces of violence, torture and lack of medical care.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarNews of the World
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Belarus
Associated Press
International Committee of the Red Cross
United Nations
Ukraine
