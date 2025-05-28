Russia has more than 300 camps for holding Ukrainians, access to them is completely closed - Coordination Headquarters

Russia has at least 300 places of detention for Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians - both on its territory and in the occupied regions of Ukraine, and even in Belarus.

This was stated by Oleh Hushchyn, representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, at the presentation of the Inferno project, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

Ukraine has 5 camps for prisoners of war and 5 temporary detention facilities. All of them have absolutely free, unimpeded access to all human rights organizations, international institutions of the ICRC, UN, etc. Russia has 300. Including the occupied territories and including the Republic of Belarus. None of them has access to anyone - neither the Red Cross, nor the UN, nor the OSCE, nor just human rights activists, - said Hushchyn.

The representative of the Coordination Headquarters also noted that the Russian side has even developed special instructions with a list of types of torture and the expected consequences after them.

However, we are observing certain isolated cases, which have not yet become systemic, when the treatment of Ukrainian prisoners and civilians has improved. This does not mean that the Russians have opened the third and fourth Geneva Conventions and started reading. In no case. But at least some improvement in nutrition, just not so often beaten - can be observed in some places of detention from these 300 - added Hushchyn.

Let us remind you

Earlier, an investigation by the Associated Press noted that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in Russian detention facilities. Examinations of the bodies revealed numerous traces of violence, torture and lack of medical care.