Over the course of October 18, the enemy lost 2,100 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,567,150 people as of October 19.

Reminder

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is creating a so-called "security zone" on Ukrainian territory along the shared border. According to him, the issue of the existence of this zone will not be subject to discussion during possible peace negotiations with Kyiv.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has analysed how much Russia is spending on the war against Ukraine this year