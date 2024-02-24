russia has developed plans to disrupt the sustainable system of supplying Western weapons to Ukraine - DIU

Ukraine is aware that russia has developed plans to destabilize the situation and disrupt the stable system of supplying Western weapons to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, in an interview with The Telegraph, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We know for a fact that plans to destabilize the situation and disrupt the stable system of supplying Western weapons have been developed and are in place. Certain elements are known through intelligence work. They are planned, it is normal. They are being developed and planned. Several times, as far as we know, they tried to try, but without success - Budanov said.

According to him, the russians have everything prepared for the active introduction of such actions.

However, in the event that a political decision is made to actively use such actions, most of them have everything prepared. Whether they will succeed or not is a matter of debate. I think not, because the special services of Western countries are just as active and it is quite difficult to implement these plans - Budanov noted.

Recall

On February 19 , it was reported that military trucks were stuck on the border due to Polish protests.

