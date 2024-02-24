russia has developed plans to disrupt the sustainable system of supplying Western weapons to Ukraine - DIU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39751 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92176 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269021 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202534 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159262 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230100 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27099 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 36979 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34054 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 94452 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101129 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russia has developed plans to disrupt the sustainable system of supplying Western weapons to Ukraine - DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 51080 views

According to Ukrainian intelligence, russia has developed plans to disrupt the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, but it will be extremely difficult for them to implement such plans.

russia has developed plans to disrupt the sustainable system of supplying Western weapons to Ukraine - DIU

Ukraine is aware that russia has developed plans to destabilize the situation and disrupt the stable system of supplying Western weapons to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, in an interview with The Telegraph, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We know for a fact that plans to destabilize the situation and disrupt the stable system of supplying Western weapons have been developed and are in place. Certain elements are known through intelligence work. They are planned, it is normal. They are being developed and planned. Several times, as far as we know, they tried to try, but without success

- Budanov said.

According to him, the russians have everything prepared for the active introduction of such actions.

However, in the event that a political decision is made to actively use such actions, most of them have everything prepared. Whether they will succeed or not is a matter of debate. I think not, because the special services of Western countries are just as active and it is quite difficult to implement these plans

- Budanov noted.

Recall

On February 19 , it was reported that military trucks were stuck on the border due to Polish protests.

Danilov: Russia has a plan to destabilize Ukraine internally16.02.24, 21:15 • 30748 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Alexey Danilov
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87