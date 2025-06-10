Russia has begun trying to put pressure on the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Coordination Headquarters

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list
02:41 PM • 7638 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 18892 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23248 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 25978 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 29116 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 78565 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 166945 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121341 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 113207 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 220667 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 50784 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 55558 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46375 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 73494 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 25555 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 220667 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 201250 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 214936 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 200481 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 243643 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 14465 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 8038 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 26136 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46913 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 51291 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

Russia has begun trying to put pressure on the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

Russians are calling the families of prisoners of war, posing as employees of bodies allegedly involved in exchanges. The headquarters urges to contact the police.

Russia has begun trying to put pressure on the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Coordination Headquarters

The Russian side has again begun calling the families of prisoners of war, introducing themselves as employees of some Russian bodies involved in the exchanges, and encouraging families to write some actions, to write some statements. This was stated by Petro Yatsenko, representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

We started receiving a lot of calls from the Russian side, and these are people who introduce themselves as employees of some Russian bodies that are involved in some way in the exchanges, and encourage families to write some actions, to write some statements. This whole activity actually has nothing to do with exchanges and with promoting returns. This is an attempt to sow distrust, an attempt to sow discord and fill our official state structures with the processing of a large amount of information, that is, this is such propaganda spam. These are the next attempts at pressure, the next attempts at blackmail - unfortunately, we have encountered this more than once... There are specialists, there are structures that know what to do and how to do it 

- said Yatsenko.

He urged to contact law enforcement agencies if such messages are received.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that another stage of a large-scale exchange of prisoners has taken place, which Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9