Russia has begun trying to put pressure on the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Coordination Headquarters

The Russian side has again begun calling the families of prisoners of war, introducing themselves as employees of some Russian bodies involved in the exchanges, and encouraging families to write some actions, to write some statements. This was stated by Petro Yatsenko, representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

We started receiving a lot of calls from the Russian side, and these are people who introduce themselves as employees of some Russian bodies that are involved in some way in the exchanges, and encourage families to write some actions, to write some statements. This whole activity actually has nothing to do with exchanges and with promoting returns. This is an attempt to sow distrust, an attempt to sow discord and fill our official state structures with the processing of a large amount of information, that is, this is such propaganda spam. These are the next attempts at pressure, the next attempts at blackmail - unfortunately, we have encountered this more than once... There are specialists, there are structures that know what to do and how to do it - said Yatsenko.

He urged to contact law enforcement agencies if such messages are received.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that another stage of a large-scale exchange of prisoners has taken place, which Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul.