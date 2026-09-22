Russia has banned movement, access to the river, and nighttime stays near the border with Estonia

Russia has introduced additional restrictions for 10 days in the Kingisepp and Slantsy districts bordering Estonia. Estonian border guards call such measures unusual, but currently see no immediate threat to the country, ERR reports, writes UNN.

Details

The additional regime will be in effect from September 16 to 26 in a five-kilometre zone along the border. The FSB has prohibited people from staying on the Russian bank of the Narva River and, south of the Narva Reservoir, has also prohibited movement along the river in watercraft.

During hours of darkness, people and vehicles are prohibited from being outside populated areas in the border zone. In addition, hunting has been temporarily banned there.

Estonia sees no immediate threat

Andris Viltsin, a representative of the Estonian border service, noted that such measures are not standard practice, although they cannot be considered entirely exceptional.

I believe that we have sufficiently good capabilities to monitor what is happening on the other side and to have an understanding of the situation. I think the Russian side is certainly concerned about the security of its border. Perhaps this also indicates, to some extent, a certain uncertainty on that side – Viltsin said.

Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro also said that the assessment of the level of threat to the country had not changed.

There is no danger to Estonia. Our services can confirm this. At present, the threat assessment has not changed – Taro said.

The Russian side explains the additional restrictions as necessary to strengthen protection of the state border. The day before, one person illegally crossed the border from Russia into Estonia and was detained.

Russia has been losing more than 10,000 military personnel in Ukraine for the third consecutive week, according to Estonian intelligence