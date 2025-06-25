Russia has allowed stateless persons to serve in its army

Russia has found a new source of human resources for the war against Ukraine, by allowing stateless persons (apatrides) to conclude a contract for military service in the Russian army. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

The State Duma of the Russian Federation has adopted a law allowing stateless persons to serve in the Russian army.

The State Duma allowed stateless persons to serve in the Russian army. Stateless persons will be able to conclude a contract with the Russian armed forces to participate in the war against Ukraine - the statement reads.

According to the FSB, there are currently about 5,000 stateless persons in Russia.

According to the FSB, there are currently approximately 5,000 stateless persons in Russia, who are mainly engaged in low-paid labor and are potential participants in the war, because they often do not have relatives in Russia and it is easier to "encourage" them to sign a contract not only with large payments, but also with blackmail - the CPD notes.

Additionally

The State Duma openly states that many Ukrainians from the occupied territories who have not received a Russian passport are considered "stateless persons".

"In addition, the State Duma openly states that many Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories, but who have not received a Russian passport, are considered by the Russian authorities to be "stateless persons." The new law may become a formal basis for mobilizing occupied Ukrainians into the Russian army," the statement reads.

Experts note that the Kremlin is trying to avoid direct mobilization of Russians, but continues to look for ways to replenish the army.

"Despite constant heavy losses, the Kremlin is trying to avoid direct mobilization of its own citizens, but does not want to stop the war. Therefore, it is inventing new "gray schemes" to replenish its units," the Center for Countering Disinformation summarizes.

Reference

A stateless person is a person who does not have citizenship of any country. Under international law, such persons have limited rights compared to citizens.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Russia had already involved convicts from colonies, mercenaries from other countries, and residents of the occupied territories in the war against Ukraine.

Russian Federation exempts military contractors from criminal punishment