Russia fired 171 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhya region

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 171 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

There were four air strikes on Lobkove, Pyatikhatky and Novoandriivka.

95 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Poltavka.

Gulyaypole, Novodanilivka and Robotyne were shelled 3 times with MLRS.

69 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka and Poltavka.

There were 9 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. According to preliminary information, no civilians were injured.

