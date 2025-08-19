Russia “feeds” 70 countries with wheat stolen from Ukraine - CNS

Russian occupiers have turned stolen Ukrainian grain into a global business. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the so-called "Russian" wheat is purchased by 70 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran.

In the new season, the Kremlin again seeks to maintain market leadership - at the expense of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - the report says.

The CNR calls this large-scale grain looting - a crime "for which all involved will be held accountable: from officials to international intermediaries."

Recall

According to the CNR, the invaders have already exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SES