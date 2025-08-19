Russia “feeds” 70 countries with wheat stolen from Ukraine - CNS
Russians sell stolen Ukrainian grain to 70 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran. The Kremlin seeks to maintain market leadership at the expense of occupied Ukrainian territories.
Russian occupiers have turned stolen Ukrainian grain into a global business. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
It is noted that the so-called "Russian" wheat is purchased by 70 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran.
In the new season, the Kremlin again seeks to maintain market leadership - at the expense of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
The CNR calls this large-scale grain looting - a crime "for which all involved will be held accountable: from officials to international intermediaries."
According to the CNR, the invaders have already exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.
