Russia “feeds” 70 countries with wheat stolen from Ukraine - CNS

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
07:57 PM • 11176 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 23490 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 21016 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17597 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28673 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 75348 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47787 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74907 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47541 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 132084 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhotoAugust 18, 01:13 PM • 12985 views
This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"August 18, 01:32 PM • 10866 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpAugust 18, 04:07 PM • 45204 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 11414 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House09:48 PM • 9874 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 75345 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74906 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 116267 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 133849 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 132081 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 11471 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 75042 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 66754 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 99429 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 85070 views
Actual
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Twitter
Starlink

Russia “feeds” 70 countries with wheat stolen from Ukraine - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Russians sell stolen Ukrainian grain to 70 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran. The Kremlin seeks to maintain market leadership at the expense of occupied Ukrainian territories.

Russia “feeds” 70 countries with wheat stolen from Ukraine - CNS

Russian occupiers have turned stolen Ukrainian grain into a global business. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the so-called "Russian" wheat is purchased by 70 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran.

In the new season, the Kremlin again seeks to maintain market leadership - at the expense of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

- the report says.

The CNR calls this large-scale grain looting - a crime "for which all involved will be held accountable: from officials to international intermediaries."

Recall

According to the CNR, the invaders have already exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SES14.07.25, 02:19 • 28436 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Turkey
Egypt
Ukraine
Iran