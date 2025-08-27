$41.400.03
05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Russia extended the ban on gasoline exports until October 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Until October 31, 2025, and for all exporters - this condition was announced by the Russian government as part of a new decision on the ban on gasoline exports. Moscow explained that this is to "maintain the stability of the domestic fuel market of the Russian Federation."

Russia extended the ban on gasoline exports until October 2025

The export of gasoline abroad is prohibited for all Russian exporters, according to a new decision by the Russian government. A new period of the ban has been announced. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

From September 1 to October 31, 2025, inclusive - for this period, the ban on gasoline exports abroad will be extended for all Russian exporters. The ban will be complete: it will apply to manufacturers and retailers.

An explanation also appeared, according to which the corresponding decision "is aimed at maintaining a stable situation in the domestic fuel market." This was explained in the cabinet of the aggressor country. 

Recall

UNN reported that the fuel crisis is deepening in the regions of the Russian Federation, leading to restrictions on gasoline sales in the regions. The Russian authorities are urgently purchasing fuel from Belarus to meet demand.

In many Russian cities and regions, after Ukrainian drone attacks, there is a fuel shortage at gas stations, and major oil refineries stop working, their operations are practically paralyzed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Belarus