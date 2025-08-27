Russia extended the ban on gasoline exports until October 2025

The export of gasoline abroad is prohibited for all Russian exporters, according to a new decision by the Russian government. A new period of the ban has been announced. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

From September 1 to October 31, 2025, inclusive - for this period, the ban on gasoline exports abroad will be extended for all Russian exporters. The ban will be complete: it will apply to manufacturers and retailers.

An explanation also appeared, according to which the corresponding decision "is aimed at maintaining a stable situation in the domestic fuel market." This was explained in the cabinet of the aggressor country.

Recall

UNN reported that the fuel crisis is deepening in the regions of the Russian Federation, leading to restrictions on gasoline sales in the regions. The Russian authorities are urgently purchasing fuel from Belarus to meet demand.

In many Russian cities and regions, after Ukrainian drone attacks, there is a fuel shortage at gas stations, and major oil refineries stop working, their operations are practically paralyzed.