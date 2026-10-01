The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the deportation of a group of employees of the Embassy of Hungary in Moscow, as well as the Consulates General of Hungary in St. Petersburg and Kazan. This was reported by the press service of the aggressor country's Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

The statement said that Hungary's chargé d'affaires in Moscow, Gabor Gergich, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry that day, after which he was informed of this decision.

The Hungarian diplomat was informed that, as a reciprocal measure, a group of employees of the Embassy of Hungary in Moscow and the Consulates General of Hungary in St. Petersburg and Kazan must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks - the statement said.

The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Budapest was not interested in escalating diplomatic tensions.

Our diplomatic missions in Russia continue to operate fully, and Hungary will maintain its diplomatic presence - the statement said.

To remind you

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar stated that Budapest opposed an accelerated process for any candidate country to join the European Union. Accordingly, this also applies to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Hungarian authorities, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, condemned Russia's aggression and supported Ukraine's sovereignty.