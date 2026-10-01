Russia expels Hungarian diplomats: Budapest refuses to remain silent about Moscow's actions

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
12:45 PM • 9574 views
The Murder of Iryna Farion: Zinchenko Sentenced
Exclusive
12:29 PM • 14376 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
11:41 AM • 16752 views
The Southern Bridge in Kyiv has no critical damage after the Russian attack — what is happening with traffic and the metro
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 29101 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
09:17 AM • 23881 views
Can a mobilized employee be dismissed — a lawyer's clarification
October 1, 08:00 AM • 23643 views
Outage schedules have been canceled, but this may change - which regions should prepare
October 1, 07:56 AM • 22226 views
The warhead of the drone that crashed into a school in Kyiv did not detonate — 104 children were inside the buildingVideo
October 1, 06:19 AM • 25300 views
In the EU, discussions are under way on a new request for aid to Ukraine — is there support?
October 1, 04:44 AM • 21410 views
Russia's losses have reached 1.535 million military personnel: 1,900 fewer in the past day — General Staff
October 1, 01:27 AM • 24252 views
Sweden plans to strike targets deep inside Russia in the event of an attack - the country's Air Force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
3.5m/s
38%
758mm
Popular news
The NBU sharply lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for October 1October 1, 04:15 AM • 4344 views
Pseudo-elections in the Russian Federation: falsifications paralyzed the CEC system — CPDOctober 1, 04:31 AM • 8408 views
Defenders of Ukraine Day, the Feast of the Intercession, and Cossacks’ Day: why they are celebrated on October 1October 1, 05:00 AM • 6848 views
An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelterVideoOctober 1, 06:40 AM • 30769 views
A "Shahed" strike on a school in Kyiv — what the educational institution looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)PhotoVideo10:07 AM • 17893 views
Publications
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
12:29 PM • 14363 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 29090 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 53945 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 58504 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhotoSeptember 30, 03:41 PM • 51749 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ihor Klymenko
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Sumy Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 59111 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 76549 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 80108 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 82520 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 88988 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
Shahed-136
Heating
Fox News

Russia expels Hungarian diplomats: Budapest refuses to remain silent about Moscow's actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Russia announced the expulsion of a group of Hungarian diplomats from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazan. Budapest stated that it would maintain its presence.

Russia expels Hungarian diplomats: Budapest refuses to remain silent about Moscow's actions

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the deportation of a group of employees of the Embassy of Hungary in Moscow, as well as the Consulates General of Hungary in St. Petersburg and Kazan. This was reported by the press service of the aggressor country's Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

The statement said that Hungary's chargé d'affaires in Moscow, Gabor Gergich, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry that day, after which he was informed of this decision.

The Hungarian diplomat was informed that, as a reciprocal measure, a group of employees of the Embassy of Hungary in Moscow and the Consulates General of Hungary in St. Petersburg and Kazan must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks

- the statement said.

The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Budapest was not interested in escalating diplomatic tensions.

Our diplomatic missions in Russia continue to operate fully, and Hungary will maintain its diplomatic presence

- the statement said.

To remind you

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar stated that Budapest opposed an accelerated process for any candidate country to join the European Union. Accordingly, this also applies to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Hungarian authorities, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, condemned Russia's aggression and supported Ukraine's sovereignty.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
European Union
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine