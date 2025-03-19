Russia does not rule out that a meeting between Putin and Trump may take place in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin said that a meeting between Trump and Putin in Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out, but there are no specifics yet. The US special representative previously stated about possible negotiations.
The possibility that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place in Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out, but there is no specific information regarding the venue of the face-to-face summit yet. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, reports UNN.
Details
Answering the question of whether the options for the venue of the potential summit were discussed and whether the Saudi Arabian option is possible, as voiced by US President's Special Envoy Stephen Vitkoff, Peskov replied that "this option cannot be ruled out, but there are no specifics on this issue yet".
Addition
US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff stated that the US and Russia will hold talks on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).
Vitkoff also stated that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "is likely to take place".
Reminder
US President Donald Trump said that the conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "was very good and productive".