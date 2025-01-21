Russia deployed a missile carrier to the Black Sea - Navy
Kyiv • UNN
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibrs on board.
Russia has deployed a ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles to the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 21, 2025:
There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
There are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.
During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: to the Black Sea - 8 vessels, of which 2 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 4 vessels, of which 0 were moving from the Bosphorus