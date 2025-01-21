ukenru
02:39 PM • 104831 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104267 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112267 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114728 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 137608 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 105017 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 139705 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103909 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113540 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117047 views

Russia deployed a missile carrier to the Black Sea - Navy

Russia deployed a missile carrier to the Black Sea - Navy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115366 views

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibrs on board.

Russia has deployed a ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles to the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 21, 2025:

There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: to the Black Sea - 8 vessels, of which 2 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 4 vessels, of which 0 were moving from the Bosphorus

- reports the Ukrainian Navy.
Image
Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus

