“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 3161 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57404 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101350 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104840 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122094 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101967 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128585 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103493 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105600 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 101938 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 84304 views
09:03 AM • 110849 views
09:59 AM • 105246 views
02:39 PM • 3161 views
09:20 AM • 122094 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128585 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161779 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 151956 views
09:59 AM • 105246 views
09:03 AM • 110849 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138170 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 139934 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 167729 views
Russia denies Ukraine's sovereignty and emphasizes the need for further annexation - ISW

Russia denies Ukraine's sovereignty and emphasizes the need for further annexation - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113345 views

Putin's godfather Medvedchuk has released a map showing most of Ukraine's territory as “historical Russia.” ISW believes this reflects the Kremlin's strategy of denying Ukraine's sovereignty.

Russia has consistently denied Ukraine's sovereignty and justified its aggression with propaganda about so-called “historical lands.” Viktor Medvedchuk, the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former head of the banned OPZZh party, has directly called for the annexation of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

Using Viktor Medvedchuk's article as an example, analysts concluded that the Kremlin is against negotiations with Ukraine and the West.

Medvedchuk published an accompanying map depicting all Ukrainian territory east of Lviv, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions as part of “historical Russia.” Medvedchuk claimed that Western support for Ukraine is aimed solely at destroying Russia from within and called Ukrainians “modern barbarians” who must be saved by Russia through integration into the Russian state

- ISW analysts write .

According to ISW, Medvedchuk also insists that modern Ukraine has no historical legitimacy and that its independence is a “mistake of history.

The Institute for War Studies emphasizes that Medvedchuk's statements reflect the Kremlin's strategic policy of denying Ukraine's sovereignty. 

Medvedchuk's rhetoric as a representative of the Russian elite, closely linked to Putin, demonstrates the Kremlin's systemic unwillingness to negotiate with Ukraine and the West and its fundamental refusal to recognize the legitimacy of the Ukrainian state and government

- the analytical report says.

ISW's key findings for February 5:

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to demonstrate his readiness to negotiate with Russia from a principled position that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the long term.
  • Zelenskyy confirmed that the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits holding elections in wartime, but Ukraine remains committed to holding elections in accordance with the Constitution and laws of Ukraine after the war.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on February 4 that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian troops have lost between 300,000 and 350,000 killed and 600,000 to 700,000 wounded in the fighting.
  • On the night of February 4-5, Ukrainian troops struck an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai as part of an ongoing campaign to target Russian defense industries and oil refineries.
  • The Russian military continues its efforts to restructure military administrative control over the military services in peacetime and apparently separates administrative control over the Russian Air Force and Navy from the military districts.
  • The Kremlin continues to prioritize domestic political stability over efforts to ease economic pressures and labor shortages.
  • Ukraine and Russia conducted an exchange of prisoners of war on February 5.
  • Russian troops advanced near Kupyansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.
  • Ukrainian troops advanced near Pokrovsk.

Recall

According to British intelligence, Russia lost more than 48 thousand military personnel in January 2025. In February, a high level of losses is expected to continue due to the intensity of offensive operations.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

