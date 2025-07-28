Russia has huge economic potential, but instead of prosperity, it spends resources on war and murder. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Russia could be so rich... It could prosper like practically no other country. But they are holding it back because we can't, he wants to make trade deals with us. He talks about it all the time. He wanted it. And I had a vision that there would be a lot of trade with Russia. They have a lot of valuable things, if we talk about rare earths. They have practically all kinds you can have - said Trump.

The US President once again emphasized that Russia could be "rich now", but instead spends all its money on war.

They spend everything on war and killing people, and to me it makes no sense. I thought he would want to end this quickly. I really felt it would end, but every time I think it will end, he kills people. You know that people die the next night when a missile hits a city, I mean the recent case with the nursing home, but they also hit other objects, and when they hit, people die - added Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that he may shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding the ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.