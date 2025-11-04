Russia continues to maintain contacts with Venezuela amid tensions in the Caribbean - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia continues to maintain contacts with Venezuela amid the tense situation in the Caribbean and US activity. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Answering the question of whether Russia provided assistance to Venezuela in connection with the tense situation in the Caribbean and US activity, Peskov replied: "We have constant working contacts with Venezuela," adding that "there will be no details of these contacts now."

Addition

The United States military is modernizing a long-abandoned former Cold War naval base in the Caribbean, indicating preparations for sustained operations that could help support possible actions in Venezuela.

Against this background, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appealed to Russia, China, and Iran to strengthen his country's worn-out military capabilities and obtain assistance, asking for defensive radars, aircraft repairs, and possibly missiles amid relations of a possible conflict with the United States.

On November 2, a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft landed in Caracas, Venezuela, after a journey from Russia. This aircraft can carry up to 50 tons of cargo and belongs to Aviacon Zitotrans, a company under sanctions.