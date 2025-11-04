ukenru
06:53 PM • 5484 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 13201 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 14677 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 15341 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 18476 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 32771 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 30725 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18737 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17990 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15331 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Russia continues to maintain contacts with Venezuela amid tensions in the Caribbean - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's constant working contacts with Venezuela. This comes against the backdrop of the US modernizing a military base in the Caribbean and Venezuela's appeal to Russia, China, and Iran for military support.

Russia continues to maintain contacts with Venezuela amid tensions in the Caribbean - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia continues to maintain contacts with Venezuela amid the tense situation in the Caribbean and US activity. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Answering the question of whether Russia provided assistance to Venezuela in connection with the tense situation in the Caribbean and US activity, Peskov replied: "We have constant working contacts with Venezuela," adding that "there will be no details of these contacts now."

Addition

The United States military is modernizing a long-abandoned former Cold War naval base in the Caribbean, indicating preparations for sustained operations that could help support possible actions in Venezuela.

Against this background, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appealed to Russia, China, and Iran to strengthen his country's worn-out military capabilities and obtain assistance, asking for defensive radars, aircraft repairs, and possibly missiles amid relations of a possible conflict with the United States.

On November 2, a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft landed in Caracas, Venezuela, after a journey from Russia. This aircraft can carry up to 50 tons of cargo and belongs to Aviacon Zitotrans, a company under sanctions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

