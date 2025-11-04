Russia continues to maintain contacts with Venezuela amid tensions in the Caribbean - Peskov
Kyiv • UNN
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's constant working contacts with Venezuela. This comes against the backdrop of the US modernizing a military base in the Caribbean and Venezuela's appeal to Russia, China, and Iran for military support.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia continues to maintain contacts with Venezuela amid the tense situation in the Caribbean and US activity. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
Answering the question of whether Russia provided assistance to Venezuela in connection with the tense situation in the Caribbean and US activity, Peskov replied: "We have constant working contacts with Venezuela," adding that "there will be no details of these contacts now."
Addition
The United States military is modernizing a long-abandoned former Cold War naval base in the Caribbean, indicating preparations for sustained operations that could help support possible actions in Venezuela.
Against this background, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appealed to Russia, China, and Iran to strengthen his country's worn-out military capabilities and obtain assistance, asking for defensive radars, aircraft repairs, and possibly missiles amid relations of a possible conflict with the United States.
On November 2, a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft landed in Caracas, Venezuela, after a journey from Russia. This aircraft can carry up to 50 tons of cargo and belongs to Aviacon Zitotrans, a company under sanctions.