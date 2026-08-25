In russia, the landing of a U.S. Air Force aircraft at Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport has been recorded, as reported by Russian media and Telegram channels, UNN writes.

Details

According to FlightRadar, on the morning of August 25, a military Boeing C-17 Globemaster III with the flight number RCH4555 took off from Riga and landed at Vnukovo.

The aircraft arrived in Riga from the U.S. city of Camp Springs, where Andrews Air Force Base is located — the base of the U.S. president's aircraft, Air Force One.

As noted, C-17 aircraft are used for diplomatic and government transport. It is reportedly the first such aircraft to arrive in Moscow since 2017. It is also reported that the last special aircraft from the U.S. arrived in russia a year and a half ago, when the prisoners Vogel and Vinnik were exchanged.

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