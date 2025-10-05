Russia claims 32 drones shot down overnight

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 32 UAVs were shot down over Russia last night, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that allegedly during the past night, 32 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems:

11 UAVs - over the territory of the Belgorod region;

11 UAVs - over the territory of the Voronezh region;

5 UAVs - over the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod region;

1 UAV - over the territory of the Bryansk region;

1 UAV - over the territory of the Kursk region;

1 UAV - over the territory of the Tula region;

1 UAV - over the territory of the Tambov region;

1 UAV - over the territory of the Republic of Mordovia.

Russian Telegram channels reported that residents of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, reported a glow over the city in the evening, but it was claimed that it was allegedly the flare stack of the local Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery burning in normal mode. There is no confirmation of this information.

Addition

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an oil refinery in the Leningrad region, an enemy ship and equipment, as well as the command post of the 8th Army of the Russian Federation.