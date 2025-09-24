The russian federation is once again trying to blame Ukraine for the lack of progress in negotiations, refusing real dialogue and continuing to threaten escalation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

According to the CPD, against the backdrop of meetings between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leaders in Washington and the UN General Assembly, russia is trying to shift responsibility for the lack of results to the Ukrainian side.

Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov once again stated that "a meeting between Ukraine and russia at the level of leaders without preparation is doomed to failure." At the same time, he insisted on holding negotiations in moscow, rejecting the possibility of meetings on neutral platforms – which contradicts his own previous statement.

With similar words, peskov actually confirmed that russia is not interested in a real continuation of negotiations. At the same time, threats were heard from the kremlin spokesman that the "dynamics on the front" would worsen if Ukraine did not accept moscow's ultimatums. At the same time, peskov frankly admitted the true goals of the russian federation: "What is happening around russia is a war, and it must be won."

The CPD emphasizes: despite russia's obvious refusal of peaceful dialogue, the Kremlin continues to imitate a desire for negotiations, trying to create the appearance of readiness for compromise.

On September 15, the press secretary of the russian leader dmitry peskov stated that the United States, Ukraine, and russia had not made progress in organizing the summit. According to him, Europe is currently divided into two "camps" on the issue of seizing russian assets.

Earlier, peskov claimed that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and russian dictator vladimir putin without prior preparation would not be successful.

Also, peskov in early September stated that russian dictator putin invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to moscow "to talk, not to capitulate."