Russia blocked WhatsApp and other Western platforms to control the information space - ISW

February 12, 04:21 PM • 15063 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM • 28442 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 23136 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 28926 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM • 25835 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
February 12, 11:18 AM • 23703 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 24954 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29096 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74773 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50408 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effectFebruary 12, 06:21 PM • 6024 views
Almost half a million Ukrainian refugees have left GermanyFebruary 12, 06:46 PM • 8970 views
Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to UkraineFebruary 12, 08:30 PM • 5054 views
Trump may withdraw from Ukraine talks before congressional elections - mediaFebruary 12, 08:37 PM • 6176 views
Ukraine may be ready to make concessions on Donetsk region - The AtlanticFebruary 12, 09:10 PM • 5246 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 38490 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 80501 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 71217 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 74735 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 81208 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 16386 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 20252 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 45490 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 39514 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 41200 views
The Diplomat

Russia blocked WhatsApp and other Western platforms to control the information space - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Russia is blocking WhatsApp and other Western platforms to regain control over the information space. The Kremlin aims to transfer Russians to the state messenger Max.

Russia blocked WhatsApp and other Western platforms to control the information space - ISW

Russia is blocking WhatsApp and other Western social media platforms, media, and implementing other internet restrictions as part of the Kremlin's intensified campaign to regain control over the Russian information space and prevent access to the global network. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian government seeks to completely block access to the WhatsApp messenger for over 100 million Russian users. In addition, Roskomnadzor has blocked WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Tor browser, BBC, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the RFE/RL investigative project Systema, Deutsche Welle, Moscow Times, the virtual private network (VPN) service Windscribe, and a website for installing applications on Android smartphones.

The Kremlin's restrictions on WhatsApp and other Western social media platforms, news agencies, and online services followed Russia's restriction of access to Telegram since February 10.

- the article says.

ISW assesses that the Kremlin is likely intensifying efforts to restrict access to Telegram, WhatsApp, and other Western social media platforms, news sites, and internet services to encourage Russians to switch to the state-owned Max messenger, as previous Russian efforts in this regard have been largely ineffective.

Recall

Russian authorities effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger on February 11, making access impossible without complex workarounds. The application has also been removed from Roskomnadzor's online catalog.

In Russia, WhatsApp's operation slowed down by 70-80% - Media22.12.25, 14:12 • 4095 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
WhatsApp
Institute for the Study of War
Facebook