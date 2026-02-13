Russia blocked WhatsApp and other Western platforms to control the information space - ISW

Russia is blocking WhatsApp and other Western social media platforms, media, and implementing other internet restrictions as part of the Kremlin's intensified campaign to regain control over the Russian information space and prevent access to the global network. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian government seeks to completely block access to the WhatsApp messenger for over 100 million Russian users. In addition, Roskomnadzor has blocked WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Tor browser, BBC, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the RFE/RL investigative project Systema, Deutsche Welle, Moscow Times, the virtual private network (VPN) service Windscribe, and a website for installing applications on Android smartphones.

The Kremlin's restrictions on WhatsApp and other Western social media platforms, news agencies, and online services followed Russia's restriction of access to Telegram since February 10. - the article says.

ISW assesses that the Kremlin is likely intensifying efforts to restrict access to Telegram, WhatsApp, and other Western social media platforms, news sites, and internet services to encourage Russians to switch to the state-owned Max messenger, as previous Russian efforts in this regard have been largely ineffective.

Recall

Russian authorities effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger on February 11, making access impossible without complex workarounds. The application has also been removed from Roskomnadzor's online catalog.

