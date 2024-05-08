Russia attacks three DTEK thermal power plants

Russians shelled three DTEK thermal power plants at night, the company reports, UNN .

Details

Another extremely difficult night for the Ukrainian energy sector. The enemy shelled three of our thermal power plants the report says.

It is noted that the equipment was seriously damaged. Power engineers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

This is the fifth massive shelling of the company's energy facilities in the last month and a half. The last time the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants was during massive attacks on March 22 and 29, and April 11 and 27 the company added.

Addendum Addendum

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled about 180 times. During this period, 51 employees were injured and three power engineers were killed in the shelling.

