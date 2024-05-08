Russia attacks three DTEK thermal power plants
Russia attacks and severely damages equipment at three DTEK thermal power plants in Ukraine during nighttime shelling.
Russians shelled three DTEK thermal power plants at night, the company reports, UNN .
Another extremely difficult night for the Ukrainian energy sector. The enemy shelled three of our thermal power plants
It is noted that the equipment was seriously damaged. Power engineers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
This is the fifth massive shelling of the company's energy facilities in the last month and a half. The last time the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants was during massive attacks on March 22 and 29, and April 11 and 27
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled about 180 times. During this period, 51 employees were injured and three power engineers were killed in the shelling.
