Occupants in Berdyansk are issuing passports to Ukrainian children by the "80th anniversary of the victory" - CNS

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 11865 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 22995 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 28131 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 48637 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 59359 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 58783 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63057 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 67661 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 113534 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40110 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
57%
750mm
Popular news

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 29422 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 50011 views

Tomorrow the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station in the capital will be closed: details of the restriction

02:58 PM • 10594 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 40679 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 32851 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 113534 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 128211 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 112967 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 174926 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 196235 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

06:26 PM • 22995 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 33032 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 40856 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 50188 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 29585 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Occupants in Berdyansk are issuing passports to Ukrainian children by the "80th anniversary of the victory" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

In occupied Berdyansk, eight Ukrainian teenagers were given passports of the aggressor country. This was timed to coincide with the "80th anniversary of the victory", which is an act of forced passportization.

Occupants in Berdyansk are issuing passports to Ukrainian children by the "80th anniversary of the victory" - CNS

Under the slogan "We are citizens of Russia", policemen in occupied Berdyansk handed over passports of the aggressor country to eight Ukrainian teenagers. And they timed it to coincide with the "80th anniversary of the victory." This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), writes UNN.

Details

Russian passports were handed over to 16-year-old Ukrainian teenagers who are graduating from schools in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city this year.

In Donetsk region, Russians recruit orphaned children into the army using "culture" - CNS06.05.25, 01:51 • 4105 views

Everything is like a show: a stage, flags, a uniform, and a collaborator-lieutenant colonel of the police, Steblovska, who pompously read to the children about their "duty to the Motherland." Behind this performance is reality: forced passportization, a breakdown of identity, an attempt to raise a generation without Ukraine in their hearts 

- the statement reads.

The Center for National Resistance emphasized that they are carefully documenting all the crimes of Russia. Because the occupiers are stealing not only land, they are stealing people's future.

Recall

In Russia, medical graduates are forced to work in the occupied territories of Ukraine for three years. Refusal threatens mobilization or a fine. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,192.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,331.97