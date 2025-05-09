Under the slogan "We are citizens of Russia", policemen in occupied Berdyansk handed over passports of the aggressor country to eight Ukrainian teenagers. And they timed it to coincide with the "80th anniversary of the victory." This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), writes UNN.

Russian passports were handed over to 16-year-old Ukrainian teenagers who are graduating from schools in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city this year.

Everything is like a show: a stage, flags, a uniform, and a collaborator-lieutenant colonel of the police, Steblovska, who pompously read to the children about their "duty to the Motherland." Behind this performance is reality: forced passportization, a breakdown of identity, an attempt to raise a generation without Ukraine in their hearts - the statement reads.

The Center for National Resistance emphasized that they are carefully documenting all the crimes of Russia. Because the occupiers are stealing not only land, they are stealing people's future.

In Russia, medical graduates are forced to work in the occupied territories of Ukraine for three years. Refusal threatens mobilization or a fine.