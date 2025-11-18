$42.070.02
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips
November 17, 04:21 PM • 23971 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 44532 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 38164 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 38438 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 33722 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 24743 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 61803 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26865 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 20196 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with four Iskander ballistic missiles, 101 out of 114 Russian drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

On the night of November 18, Russia attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 114 attack drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 101 enemy UAVs, but 4 missiles and 13 attack UAVs hit 15 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with four Iskander ballistic missiles, 101 out of 114 Russian drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 4 ballistic missiles and 114 drones, 101 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits from four missiles and 13 drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 18 (from 20:00 on November 17), the enemy attacked with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of Russia, and 114 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 101 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits from 4 missiles and 13 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 2 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Russia attacked the railway: a railway worker was injured in Kharkiv region, a depot, a repair shop and a station in Dnipro were damaged18.11.25, 08:19 • 1426 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine