Russia attacked Ukraine with four Iskander ballistic missiles, 101 out of 114 Russian drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 4 ballistic missiles and 114 drones, 101 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits from four missiles and 13 drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 18 (from 20:00 on November 17), the enemy attacked with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of Russia, and 114 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 101 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits from 4 missiles and 13 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Russia attacked the railway: a railway worker was injured in Kharkiv region, a depot, a repair shop and a station in Dnipro were damaged