Russia attacked utility workers in Kherson with drones: one killed and three seriously wounded - OBA

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8346 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 25066 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 28171 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 19199 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 19147 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 29883 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16551 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15527 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16815 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26748 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops warsOctober 9, 04:10 AM • 20027 views
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehiclesOctober 9, 06:16 AM • 15074 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 7708 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of fundsOctober 9, 07:24 AM • 18267 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 11824 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 11885 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet09:40 AM • 25066 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 28171 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 29883 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 64040 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Robert Fico
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
United States
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 11885 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 7790 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 28747 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 45951 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 59801 views
Actual
ChatGPT
Medicinal products
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T

Russia attacked utility workers in Kherson with drones: one killed and three seriously wounded - OBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

As a result of a Russian drone attack on a service vehicle in Kherson, the driver of a utility company was killed. Three more employees received serious injuries and were hospitalized.

Russia attacked utility workers in Kherson with drones: one killed and three seriously wounded - OBA

In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a utility vehicle with a drone while the workers were operating in the city's Korabelny district. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, at about 2:30 p.m., a drone hit a service vehicle. The driver, an employee of one of the utility companies, died on the spot.

Three of his colleagues, aged 44, 48, and 49, sustained severe injuries – concussions, blast and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds.

Occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson: a 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained injuries and concussions07.10.25, 21:29 • 4314 views

The injured were taken to the hospital, where doctors are fighting for their lives.

Oleksandr Prokudin emphasized that the enemy deliberately targets Kherson's civilian infrastructure, particularly those who restore the city daily after shelling.

Russians attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone: one man killed, another wounded07.10.25, 09:43 • 2979 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson