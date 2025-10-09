Russia attacked utility workers in Kherson with drones: one killed and three seriously wounded - OBA

In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a utility vehicle with a drone while the workers were operating in the city's Korabelny district. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, at about 2:30 p.m., a drone hit a service vehicle. The driver, an employee of one of the utility companies, died on the spot.

Three of his colleagues, aged 44, 48, and 49, sustained severe injuries – concussions, blast and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds.

The injured were taken to the hospital, where doctors are fighting for their lives.

Oleksandr Prokudin emphasized that the enemy deliberately targets Kherson's civilian infrastructure, particularly those who restore the city daily after shelling.

