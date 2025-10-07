Occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson: a 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained injuries and concussions
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening, Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson, injuring two people. A 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and concussions; they were provided with medical assistance.
Tonight, Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson, two people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson OVA.
Around 8:20 p.m., Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were injured. A 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions
According to the OVA, medics provided the victims with the necessary assistance. They will continue to receive outpatient treatment.
