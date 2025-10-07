Occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson: a 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained injuries and concussions

Tonight, Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson, two people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson OVA.

Around 8:20 p.m., Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were injured. A 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions - the message says.

According to the OVA, medics provided the victims with the necessary assistance. They will continue to receive outpatient treatment.

Russians attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone: one man killed, another wounded