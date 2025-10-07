$41.340.11
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 21805 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 20376 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 24215 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 23985 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 50049 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45639 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72897 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60399 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57291 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson: a 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained injuries and concussions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

In the evening, Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson, injuring two people. A 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and concussions; they were provided with medical assistance.

Occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson: a 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained injuries and concussions

Tonight, Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson, two people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson OVA.

Around 8:20 p.m., Russian troops shelled the Central district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were injured. A 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions 

- the message says.

According to the OVA, medics provided the victims with the necessary assistance. They will continue to receive outpatient treatment.

Russians attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone: one man killed, another wounded07.10.25, 09:43 • 2610 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Kherson