Russians attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone: one man killed, another wounded
Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a public transport stop in Kherson on October 7, 2025, at approximately 06:30. As a result of the attack, a 65-year-old man was killed, and another 70-year-old local resident was wounded.
Details
The tragedy occurred on October 7, 2025, at approximately 06:30. According to the investigation, Russian military personnel attacked civilian infrastructure – a public transport stop in one of Kherson's residential areas.
A 65-year-old man died on the spot, and a 70-year-old victim with numerous injuries was taken to the hospital.
The Kherson District Prosecutor's Office has opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war, which led to the death of a civilian.
Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attack, collecting ammunition fragments and eyewitness testimonies.
