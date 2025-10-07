$41.340.11
Russians attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone: one man killed, another wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a public transport stop in Kherson on October 7, 2025, at approximately 06:30. As a result of the attack, a 65-year-old man was killed, and another 70-year-old local resident was wounded.

Russians attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone: one man killed, another wounded

In Kherson, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone onto a public transport stop. As a result of the strike, a 65-year-old man was killed, and another local resident was injured. This was reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred on October 7, 2025, at approximately 06:30. According to the investigation, Russian military personnel attacked civilian infrastructure – a public transport stop in one of Kherson's residential areas.

A 65-year-old man died on the spot, and a 70-year-old victim with numerous injuries was taken to the hospital.

The Kherson District Prosecutor's Office has opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war, which led to the death of a civilian.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attack, collecting ammunition fragments and eyewitness testimonies.

Russians shelled Mykilske in Kherson region: 73-year-old man killed15.09.25, 17:28 • 4060 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson