Russians shelled Mykilske in Kherson region: 73-year-old man killed

The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
12:27 PM • 6526 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
09:58 AM • 14260 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
September 15, 05:44 AM • 38730 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 05:44 AM
September 15, 03:31 AM • 29708 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 03:31 AM
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29659 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
September 15, 01:55 AM
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34386 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 01:13 PM
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56489 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
September 14, 09:08 AM
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72499 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 02:03 PM
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105471 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation
September 15, 05:13 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
September 15, 07:06 AM
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
September 15, 08:11 AM
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
September 15, 08:30 AM
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
09:21 AM
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
09:21 AM
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
September 15, 08:30 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 05:44 AM • 38733 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day
September 13, 04:18 PM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 13, 07:00 AM
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
September 15, 08:11 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
September 15, 07:06 AM
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
September 14, 09:45 AM
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
September 13, 02:46 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
September 12, 02:01 PM
Russians shelled Mykilske in Kherson region: 73-year-old man killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The occupiers shelled the settlement of Mykilske in the Kherson region with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 73-year-old local resident who was in the yard was killed.

Russians shelled Mykilske in Kherson region: 73-year-old man killed

On Monday, September 15, at about 3:00 PM, Russian occupiers shelled the settlement of Mykilske in the Kherson region, killing a local resident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The occupiers shelled the village with artillery. As a result, a 73-year-old man who was in the yard at the time of the enemy attack sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime that led to the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Recall

During the downing of an enemy drone in Sumy, a 29-year-old woman was wounded. She is currently in the hospital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Kherson Oblast
Sumy