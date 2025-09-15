Russians shelled Mykilske in Kherson region: 73-year-old man killed

On Monday, September 15, at about 3:00 PM, Russian occupiers shelled the settlement of Mykilske in the Kherson region, killing a local resident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The occupiers shelled the village with artillery. As a result, a 73-year-old man who was in the yard at the time of the enemy attack sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime that led to the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Recall

