Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralized

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 152 drones at Ukraine overnight, 88 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 7 (from 6:00 p.m. on October 6), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Rostov region - Russia, 152 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north and east of the country. Two missile hits and 52 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As stated, the attack is ongoing. "There are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Observe safety rules!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia again attacked energy and railway infrastructure overnight, power outages in Poltava and Sumy - Deputy Prime Minister