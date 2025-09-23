Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 115 UAVs: 103 drones neutralized

Russia launched three ballistic missiles and 115 drones at Ukraine overnight, 103 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 23 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 22), the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 60 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 103 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.