05:00 AM • 6156 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
12:52 AM • 7472 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 14363 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 29627 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 33641 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 36723 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 53685 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 63955 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 60192 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 29396 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 115 UAVs: 103 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

During the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic missiles and 115 drones. Air defense forces neutralized 103 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Russia launched three ballistic missiles and 115 drones at Ukraine overnight, 103 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 23 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 22), the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 60 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 103 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits of missiles and 12 attack UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 8 locations," the report says.

As indicated, a new group of enemy UAVs is being recorded in the northeast.

Russians attacked Odesa region: one killed, three injured23.09.25, 08:36 • 1106 views

War in Ukraine
