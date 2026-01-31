$42.850.00
January 30, 06:51 PM • 16017 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 28860 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 28543 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 20740 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 20643 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 20004 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 20917 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 21373 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 22371 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 26410 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Publications
Exclusives
64 out of 85 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

On the night of January 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with 85 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense shot down or suppressed 64 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

64 out of 85 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 85 drones overnight, 64 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 31 (from 17:40 on January 30), the enemy attacked with 85 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 55 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 64 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.  20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack lasted for 8 hours, enemy UAVs were in the airspace.

Russians have been shelling railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region for over a day - Kuleba30.01.26, 20:36 • 4118 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine