64 out of 85 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 85 drones overnight, 64 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 31 (from 17:40 on January 30), the enemy attacked with 85 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 55 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 64 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack lasted for 8 hours, enemy UAVs were in the airspace.

