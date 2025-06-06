Russia attacked Ukraine with 407 drones and 45 missiles: details from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia launched 407 drones and 45 missiles, including 6 ballistic missiles, at Ukraine overnight, 36 missiles, including 4 ballistic missiles, and 199 drones were shot down, another 169 drones were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare, and two ballistic missiles did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

On the night of June 6 (from 20.00 on June 5), the enemy attacked with 452 air attack weapons - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated and listed:

407 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - TOT of Crimea;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions - Russia;

36 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS/Tu-160MS strategic aviation aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region, over the Caspian Sea;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Dzhankoy TOT of Crimea region;

1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile from a tactical aviation aircraft over the Black Sea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10.00, air defense forces neutralized 406 enemy air attack weapons throughout the country: 199 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 169 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare; 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, two more - did not reach their targets (locationally lost); 30 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 13 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in 19 locations," the statement said.

"Russia is not changing its handwriting": Zelenskyy reported an increase in the number of victims of the Russian attack and called for pressure on the aggressor