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Russia attacked Ukraine with 147 more drones overnight, 121 were neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Air defense forces shot down and suppressed 121 enemy drones of various types. 24 attack UAVs were hit, and the consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 147 more drones overnight, 121 were neutralized

Russia launched another 147 drones at Ukraine overnight, 121 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 25 (from 7:00 p.m. on March 24), the enemy attacked with 147 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, more than 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 121 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  24 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 3 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Addition

The day before, Russia had been hitting Ukraine with "Shaheds" almost all day and night. There was a massive strike at night: both missiles and "Shaheds". All day - new waves of drones. More than 550 drones of various types just during the day, a significant number of them were "Shaheds". The geography of this strike was very wide. And although most of the drones were shot down - definitely more than 500 downed, - there were still hits - in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, as well as in Khmelnytskyi region, Rivne region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported. There are dead and more than 40 injured, including five children.

The scale of this attack clearly indicates that Russia has no real intention of ending the war - Zelenskyy24.03.26, 21:20 • 4926 views

Julia Shramko

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