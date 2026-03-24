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The scale of this attack clearly indicates that Russia has no real intention of ending the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1610 views

Russia launched over 550 drones at Ukraine, causing deaths and dozens of injuries. The President stated that Russia has no desire for peace.

The scale of this attack clearly indicates that Russia has no real intention of ending the war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the scale of the Russian attack during the day and night indicates that Russia has no intention of actually ending the war. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, Russia has been hitting Ukraine with "Shaheds" almost all day since night. There was a massive strike at night: both missiles and "Shaheds." All day – new waves of drones. More than 550 drones of various types just during the day, a significant number of them being "Shaheds." The geography of this strike is very wide. And although most of the drones were shot down – certainly more than 500 downed – unfortunately, there are still hits – in Lviv, Frankivsk, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, as well as in Khmelnytskyi region, Rivne region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region. Unfortunately, there are fatalities

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that more than 40 people are currently known to have been injured, including five children.

The scale of this attack very clearly indicates that Russia has no intention of actually ending this war. And if we consider that Russia is also helping the Iranian regime launch strikes throughout the region, then the conclusion is quite obvious: without additional and strong pressure on Russia, without tangible Russian losses, they, in Moscow, will not have the desire to withdraw from the war, to somehow get used to peace again. It is precisely pressure that is clearly lacking now. And on the contrary, there are signals that encourage Russia – encourage it to continue what they have been doing for years, only increasing their aggressiveness

- added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that the partial weakening of sanctions against Russia plays into Moscow's interest in continuing the war.

At least $2 billion will be earned by Russians in these weeks alone from the easing of sanctions. This is dangerous for everyone. Precisely as a signal. As a direction of the path. Certainly, the "Shahed" should not be the main symbol of what is happening here with us, in Europe, and in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. People want a normal life. And the task of leaders is to facilitate this

- noted the Head of State.

Recall

The Air Force reported one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine with kamikaze drones. Air defense shot down/suppressed 541 enemy UAVs. 15 hits were recorded.

Antonina Tumanova

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