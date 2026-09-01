Russia attacked the "Orlivka" border crossing with Romania with "Shahed" drones – its operations have been suspended

At night, Russian forces attacked the international Orlivka border crossing at Ukraine’s border with Romania using Shahed-type attack drones. Due to the aftermath of the strike, the processing of citizens and vehicles has been temporarily suspended, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

Hits were recorded in the building and on the premises of the border crossing, which provides ferry service to Romania. Fires broke out after the attack and were contained by rescuers.

The Ukrainian side informed Romania about the temporary suspension of the border crossing’s operations.

Traffic is being redirected to other border crossings. Please take this information into account when planning to cross the state border - border guards said.

The State Border Guard Service also noted that Russian forces have attacked the Orlivka border crossing more than once.

Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration