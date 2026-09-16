Russia attacked the Kyiv–Mykolaiv train; passengers were evacuated

On Wednesday, September 16, Russian occupiers attacked train No. 122 Kyiv–Mykolaiv, but there were no casualties or fatalities. Ukrzaliznytsia reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Thanks to an advance warning from Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring team, the locomotive and train crews, as well as the passengers, were evacuated. Everyone is safe - that is the most important thing. We thank our colleagues for their clear and coordinated work. Together with the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, we are arranging bus transfers for the passengers - the statement said.

Recall

As a result of a Russian attack on a scheduled bus in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were killed, and seven others were injured.