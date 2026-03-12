Russia attacked railways in two regions, damaging locomotives and a station

Russia attacked the railway again today - in two regions, reported on Thursday Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy once again attacked civilian railway infrastructure - Kuleba wrote.

Sumy region

"A Russian drone struck the territory of a railway station in the Sumy region. As a result of the explosion, locomotives, railway tracks, and the station building were damaged," the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

Mykolaiv region

"Also today, an enemy UAV struck railway infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. A locomotive was damaged," Kuleba stated.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, "fortunately, no one was injured." "All relevant services are working on site," he added.

"Russia continues to deliberately target civilian transport infrastructure, endangering employees and residents of communities," Kuleba emphasized.

