Russia attacked Pavlohrad with drones at night: a man died, a child was injured

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 5424 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28871 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 47918 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 34330 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 87022 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 55049 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 46814 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50090 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53055 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41589 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

April 26, 10:07 PM • 5630 views

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

April 26, 10:29 PM • 8656 views

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

April 26, 11:52 PM • 7972 views

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

01:03 AM • 9790 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

04:02 AM • 11572 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 87025 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 82910 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 112725 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 163611 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 324344 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28874 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 29943 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 66592 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 58438 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 62465 views
Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Russia attacked Pavlohrad with drones at night: a man died, a child was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

On the night of April 27, Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man died in Pavlohrad, a girl was injured. Houses and businesses were damaged, and animals died in the Verbkiv community.

Russia attacked Pavlohrad with drones at night: a man died, a child was injured

On the night of April 27, Russia once again shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region. This time, the attack on Pavlograd led to the death of a man. City authorities reported that a 14-year-old girl was also injured and many damages were recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhiy Lysak.

Details

"At night, the enemy once again sent drones to the region. 13 of them were destroyed by the defenders of the sky," - wrote Serhiy Lysak.

But, unfortunately, there are also consequences. A man died in Pavlograd as a result of one of the attacks. A 14-year-old girl was also injured. She is under the supervision of doctors

- the official said in a statement.

He also reported that two apartment buildings were damaged in the city. A fire broke out in one of the buildings.

In addition, the Verbkiv community of Pavlograd district was not spared from destruction. There, a UAV hit an agricultural enterprise, killing 500 heads of livestock.

The Verbkiv community of Pavlograd district was also not spared from destruction. There, a UAV hit an agricultural enterprise. 500 heads of livestock were killed

- added the head of the RMA.

In the Mezhivska and Slavgorod communities of Synelnykiv region, damage was caused to two enterprises. A local's house and garage were destroyed.

It was also loud in the regional center. In Dnipro, the windows of four high-rise buildings and several shops were broken.

In the morning, the aggressor hit Nikopol with Grad MLRS. Among the destroyed are 8 private houses, 4 outbuildings, and a gas pipeline. However, the main thing is that people survived.

Reminder

On April 26, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, the number of victims increased in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions. Residential buildings, businesses, cars, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
