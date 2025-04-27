Russia attacked Pavlohrad with drones at night: a man died, a child was injured

On the night of April 27, Russia once again shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region. This time, the attack on Pavlograd led to the death of a man. City authorities reported that a 14-year-old girl was also injured and many damages were recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhiy Lysak.

Details

"At night, the enemy once again sent drones to the region. 13 of them were destroyed by the defenders of the sky," - wrote Serhiy Lysak.

But, unfortunately, there are also consequences. A man died in Pavlograd as a result of one of the attacks. A 14-year-old girl was also injured. She is under the supervision of doctors - the official said in a statement.

He also reported that two apartment buildings were damaged in the city. A fire broke out in one of the buildings.

The Verbkiv community of Pavlograd district was also not spared from destruction. There, a UAV hit an agricultural enterprise. 500 heads of livestock were killed - added the head of the RMA.

In the Mezhivska and Slavgorod communities of Synelnykiv region, damage was caused to two enterprises. A local's house and garage were destroyed.

It was also loud in the regional center. In Dnipro, the windows of four high-rise buildings and several shops were broken.

In the morning, the aggressor hit Nikopol with Grad MLRS. Among the destroyed are 8 private houses, 4 outbuildings, and a gas pipeline. However, the main thing is that people survived.

Reminder

On April 26, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, the number of victims increased in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions. Residential buildings, businesses, cars, and critical infrastructure were damaged.