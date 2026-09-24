Russia attacked Odesa and the region with "parcel bombs": residential areas were hit, and a child is among the injured

The enemy attacked Odesa and the region with "banderols"; hits on a residential area and three people injured have been reported, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

A total of three people were injured — two adults and a child. The Russian strike caused a fire on the attic floor of a five-story building, which was extinguished. At other addresses, a residential building and a non-residential structure were damaged, and a truck was destroyed - the State Emergency Service reported on the consequences of the attack on Odesa region.

Details

As reported by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper, this afternoon Russia directed around a dozen and a half aerial attack weapons at the region.

As monitoring groups reported, the enemy attacked with "banderols."

As a result of the strikes, private houses and multi-story residential buildings were damaged in several populated areas of the region. A private truck was destroyed - Kiper reported.

In addition

Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, clarified that 17 private houses were damaged in the city's Kyivskyi District as a result of the enemy attack. Windows were blown out, and roofs and doors were damaged.

Homeowners can receive compensation under the state program "eVidnovlennia" and the municipal program "Unbreakable Odesa." To apply for assistance, they need to contact the district administration - he noted.

The enemy attacked Odesa — a hospital, a school and residential buildings were damaged