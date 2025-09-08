Russia attacked a thermal power generation facility in Kyiv region - Ministry of Energy

On the night of September 8, Russian occupiers attacked the Ukrainian energy system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

An attack on one of the thermal generation facilities in the Kyiv region was reported. Local media and Telegram channels specify that it is the Trypilska TPP, which had already been subjected to Russian strikes in 2024.

The goal is obvious - to inflict even more difficulties on the civilian population of Ukraine, to leave Ukrainian homes, hospitals, kindergartens and schools without light and heat. Generation facilities, power transmission and distribution systems, gas infrastructure are not military targets. The enemy clearly understands that it is striking critical civilian infrastructure - stated the Ministry of Energy.

Rescuers and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. The agency will provide additional information on any changes in energy supply.

Recall

Due to Russian shelling of Ukraine, particularly the Chernihiv region, 20 settlements in the region were left without electricity.