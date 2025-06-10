Russia announced the second stage of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the second stage of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Russia returned the second group of Russian servicemen from captivity, while Ukraine was handed over captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Russian media quote the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

More information is currently unknown. Official Kyiv has not yet confirmed the information about the exchange.

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol