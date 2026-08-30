Russia announced serial production of ground robots with lasers for mine clearance – Defense Express

Russia has announced the start of serial production of ground-based robotic systems with laser systems, which are planned to be used to destroy mines and other explosive objects. It is likely referring to the "Ignis" system installed on the "Courier" platform, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Russian propaganda resources claim that the laser system has already been tested on the "Courier-2" ground robot. Previously, this system was equipped with machine guns and grenade launchers.

The "Ignis" system is intended not to combat drones, as most military lasers are, but for mine clearance. While last year the stated operating range was up to 200 m, the Russian side now says it can destroy explosive objects without detonation at a distance of up to 500 m.

They want to use the system directly on the battlefield

The manufacturer claims that the laser can burn through a target in approximately 4 seconds and operate even through a smoke screen. According to the concept, the robot is to create passages through minefields by remotely neutralizing munitions.

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Previously, a similar system was positioned primarily for rear-area and civilian use, but Russia is now talking about using it directly on the battlefield. Defense Express notes that in this case, the expensive ground-based system would be vulnerable to attack drones.

The publication also does not rule out the possibility that Chinese technology is being used under the name "Ignis." Russia previously demonstrated the Chinese Low-Altitude Laser Defending System, or LASS.

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