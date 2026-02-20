Russia again attacked oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava region

The Russian Federation once again attacked oil and gas infrastructure in the Poltava region, Naftogaz Group reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Russian troops once again launched an attack on oil and gas infrastructure. This time, facilities in the Poltava region were hit. The enemy used attack drones. As a result of the attack, destruction was recorded. A fire is ongoing at the facility. - Naftogaz reported.

According to reports, State Emergency Service units are involved in eliminating the consequences.

"This is another targeted attack on our oil and gas infrastructure. Sincere gratitude to the State Emergency Service and Naftogaz brigades, who are eliminating the consequences of these attacks, working at the limit of their capabilities and under the threat of repeated shelling," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Naftogaz indicated that since the beginning of the year alone, the enemy has attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 20 times.

Since 2022, Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities 401 times, 229 of which were in 2025