07:56 AM • 2874 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 31299 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 61283 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 36604 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 61307 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 34939 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 50470 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 31194 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27473 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26691 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Russia again attacked oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Russian troops again attacked oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava region with attack drones. Destruction has been recorded, and a fire is ongoing at the facility.

Russia again attacked oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava region

The Russian Federation once again attacked oil and gas infrastructure in the Poltava region, Naftogaz Group reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Russian troops once again launched an attack on oil and gas infrastructure. This time, facilities in the Poltava region were hit. The enemy used attack drones. As a result of the attack, destruction was recorded. A fire is ongoing at the facility.

- Naftogaz reported.

According to reports, State Emergency Service units are involved in eliminating the consequences.

"This is another targeted attack on our oil and gas infrastructure. Sincere gratitude to the State Emergency Service and Naftogaz brigades, who are eliminating the consequences of these attacks, working at the limit of their capabilities and under the threat of repeated shelling," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Naftogaz indicated that since the beginning of the year alone, the enemy has attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 20 times.

Since 2022, Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities 401 times, 229 of which were in 202517.02.26, 15:01 • 4225 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Naftogaz
State Emergency Service of Ukraine